THE Kogi Council of Chiefs on Wednesday explained that it presented Gov. Yahaya Bello to President Muhammadu Buhari following his purported endorsement by the people of the state.

The Attah Igala, Dr Michael Idakwo Oboni, made this known to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting between the president and members of the council of chiefs held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The traditional ruler revealed that they were in the villa not only to congratulate the president on his recent electoral victory, but to also present Bello to him as the accepted candidate for the forthcoming Nov. 16 Kogi gubernatorial election.

“We came to reintroduce our governor to the president and demand for normal support since they belong to the same party; the issue of endorsement is not here, the people at home have already endorsed His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for second term.

“So, we don’t need to re-endorse him in Abuja here, all we needed to do was to present him to the President and Commander In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“So, we are very happy that Mr President received us very well and the traditional rulers have reconfirmed their support for both the federal and state governments,’’ he said.

The Attah Igala, who spoke through the Obaro of Kabba, Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi, expressed delight that the state government would soon commence the payment of all outstanding workers’ salaries and allowances as well as pensions.

He said: “We are happy to announce too because our governor announced it here, that the last tranche of bailout of fund of about N30.8 billion has been approved.

“So, the issue of salary arrears, allowances and pensions will be put to rest by His grace before the elections.

“So, we are confident that this federal government we are going to have a good deal with it and by the grace of God since we are supporting Mr President, it is natural and normal for him to pay us back in the right coins.’’

On ministerial appointments by the Buhari administration, the traditional ruler said the people of Kogi were not comfortable with the slot of Minister of State in the federal cabinet.

According to him, the status of the state must be upgraded to full Minister, possibly that of Finance.

“We are happy to announce to our people at home that Mr President has promised to treat us very well. Like the chairman of our traditional council said, we are not comfortable with Minister of State.

“So, our status in the federal cabinet must be upgraded to a full fledged minister and by the grace of God – Minister of Finance,’’ he said.

-NAN

