OHANAEZE Ndigbo said it shunned the Gen Abdusalam Abubakar roundtable on Insecurity in Nigeria because the group and other sociocultural organizations like Pandef, Afenifere and Middle Belt Forum were lumped together with Miyetti Allah and killer herdsmen.

The apex Igbo organisation said in a statement by its deputy publicity secretary that: “We are not against Gen Abubakar’s move to end the insecurity in Nigeria but proper things should be done properly.

“Apex socio-cultural groups in the country should not be expected to be in the same pedestal with Association of Cattle breeders. Miyetti Allah should have a roundtable with fishers, farmers, goat breeders, poultry farmers and artisans who are in same category with them.

The Ohanaeze in the statement further warned countries trying to destabilize Nigeria using religion to desist from such act in their own interest while it also warned against religious conflict and extremism in Nigeria.

“Whether Arabic, European, Asian or even traditional religionists, we cannot compromise the secularity of Nigeria. Where one man’s rights end another man’s own begins, and nobody knows it all in matters of religion.” – The Nation

– July 31, 2019 18:45 GMT

