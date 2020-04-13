By Anayo Ezugwu

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has no Constitutional right to arrest Caverton Pilots in the state. This is because aviation (both civil and defence aviation) are under the exclusive legislative list.

In an exclusive interview with Realnews, Odinkalu said, “For me it is a straightforward issue: federalism is a system of enumerated vs. residual powers. In Nigeria, aviation (both civil and defence aviation) are under the exclusive legislative list. The Governors, like those of Rivers, Kano and Delta States who claimed to close down airports in their states because of this thing acted unlawfully.

“In Rivers State, the Governor even claimed to close down maritime boundaries. That is entirely outside his province. Now you can legitimately criticize the Federal Government for having been out to lunch while this happened. That was irresponsible on their part. Just as you can criticize them also for having sat back and allowed states to claim to close down inter-state borders.

“You are either prepared to run a federal system or you are not and there is enough blame to go round here. The Rivers State Government in my view clearly over-reached unlawfully. The Federal Government clearly slept on duty, also irresponsibly. But that is the way this lot has carried on.”

Odinkalu said: “Nigeria has a lot to learn from the coronavirus pandemic but the government must be ready to take action.”

On lessons, Nigerians must learn from the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “You want me to write a Ph.D thesis on this? Where do you want me to begin? I am just glad this is happening in our lifetime. If Nigerians desire to take any lessons from it, it will be up to us. If we choose not to do so or to return to normal when the worst of this blows is over, it will also be up to us.”

“It is good to see most of our big people who are likely to run off overseas at the drop of a hat stuck in the country now and confined to their prayer beads because they wacked all the money that was meant to build hospitals to protect them and us. All of this of course is happening at a time when we have no money given the cratering of the global oil markets.

“This will require special leadership skills for the country to survive it. Sadly, we lack those too. So, the big lesson for the moment – brace up for a very rough ride. It will be very bumpy,” he said.

