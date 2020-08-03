SOME workers in Oyo State on Monday resumed work after the annual Muslim Eid-el-Kabir festival, celebrated on Friday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Some of the workers monitored around Oyo North area of the state, comprising 10 council areas, showed up for work in their respective offices as early as 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

NAN reports that the resumption of workers after observing the Thursday and Friday public holiday declared by the Federal Government, was witnessed by greetings and throw of banters among the workers.

Workers were also seen exchanging meat, drinks and gifts as they discussed the merriment of the festive period.

Some workers who spoke to NAN in separate interviews, expressed satisfaction and happiness over the festival time and resumption.

A middle-level council worker at Iseyin Council area, Ismail Ishola, said the period was enjoyable and memorable for him and his family members.

A top official at the Saki West Council, who preferred anonymity, also said the period was good for him and his neighbours.

Another worker in Iseyin Council area, Mrs Aina Adio, said the holiday was equally a memorable period, saying that she had a good time with friends and family.

She, however, decried unsteady power supply by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) saying that “very good time but we ran on generator for greater part of the period”. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

