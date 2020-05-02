The Nigeria Consul-General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, has extolled Nigerians living in South Africa over their excellent conduct under lockdown, which portrayed the good image of their fatherland.

Adama made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of Nigerian’s abroad commemorating the International Workers Day under global lockdown.

The day, also known as Labour Day in some countries, is a celebration of labourers and the working class often promoted by the International Labour movement on May 1, every year.

“Nigerians in South Africa have conducted themselves in a most respected manner.

“We have not received any reports from any authority on the misconduct of any Nigerian in South Africa.

“The lockdown created a lot of challenges for Nigerians, but the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) went into raising funds to donate relief foods for the needy.

“Aside from NICASA, other Nigerian corporate groups and individuals also assisted their brothers and sisters in need in South Africa, in the spirit of brotherhood.

“Resources are limited under the lockdown, particularly for Nigerians who depend solely on daily wages for livelihood.

“All we have been doing for now is encouraging people to be patient,’’ Adama said.

He decried the intimidation of NICASA team by South African security operatives while distributing food at Durban in Kwazulu Natal Province.

The consul-general, however, said that the embassy had intervened.

He said that there was relative calm at the moment, adding that no Nigerian had a problem as they complied with all laid down COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Adama added that no Nigerian had so far tested positive of COVID-19 in South Africa as they conduct themselves impressively.

“No Nigerian, to our knowledge, has tested positive to COVID-19. Over 200,000 screening and testing has been carried out so far in South Africa.

“There are approximately between 600,000 and 800,000 Nigerians living in South Africa. Some have left to other countries and some are yet to be documented,’’ he said. (NAN)

