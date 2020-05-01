The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Lagos State Council, has called on well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies and multinational organisations to take the lead in giving to the vulnerable at this time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The union’s Secretary, Mr Abiodun Aladetan, made the call during a visit to Makoko community in Yaba area of Lagos State on Friday, in commemoration of Workers’ Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union distributed palliatives to residents in the community as part of activities to celebrate Workers’ Day, marked annually on May 1.

“This will help to ameliorate the suffering of the people because government cannot do it alone; we must come together to fight this pandemic, ” he said.

The secretary said there was need for the government to have comprehensive data of all Nigerians for proper planning and good policy decision in terms of distributing palliatives to the vulnerable in the society.

According to him, such data will enable government to know the number of those who are vulnerable and have been badly affected by the lockdown policy.

“The only way the distribution of palliatives can be better organised, either now or in future after COVID-19, is for the government to have a comprehensive data of its people.

“This is the reason why we cannot plan properly and predict certain variables.

“With data in place, we can know those who are living below the poverty line, the numbers of vulnerable people including physically challenged; those in active work and retirees, ” Aladetan said.

Earlier in a statement, TUC Chairman, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, urged employers of labour to ensure sustainability of businesses and jobs through coordinated policy response, social dialogue and engaging workers’ representatives.

Ekundayo said such steps were key to building public trust and support for measures that would be needed to mitigate the damage the COVID-19 pandemic had caused, and also to overcome it.

“We believe very strongly that management of organisations and unions must, as a matter of necessity, see each other as partners in progress and join forces toward combating this pandemic.

“We must by all means avoid unnecessary labour issues at this critical time.

“Nevertheless, our major objective is to preserve workers’ lives, especially those on the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic, ” he said.

Ekundayo expressed worry over unilateral actions taken by some employers in sacking workers and depriving them of some of their entitlements.

He described such move as dangerous and a sure precursor to industrial disharmony.

Ekundayo said the union had read of the consultation of organised private sector with the state government and hoped that solutions being examined would be put into consideration.

“The indices on ground in our nation indicate that the level of unemployment is quite high and alarming.

“About 80 per cent of Nigerian youths are without jobs; therefore, it will be reasonable for the government to embark on meaningful economic stimulation activities that will keep people in their jobs, ” Ekundayo said. (NAN)

– May 1, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)