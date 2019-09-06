OHANAEZE Ndigbo has called on the Federal Government to be courageous enough to announce retaliatory measures against South Africa regarding the xenophobic attacks that would make it clear that enough is enough.

In a statement signed by the President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural association, Chief Nnia Nwodo, it demanded that such measures must address specific South African assets in Nigeria especially in the Communication, Oil, Banking and Aviation sectors.

Nwodo said failure to do so would portray us as weak, encourage a reoccurrence of these dastardly attacks in the future and leave us a deeply angry and divided nation.

The statement says: “The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in the Republic Of South Africa have been persistent, provocative and criminal.

It smacks of absolute ingratitude on the part of a country Nigeria sacrificed so much for. It promotes divisive local conversations that give our government an opportunity to dramatize our unity of purpose.

The Federal Government must be courageous enough to announce retaliatory measures that will make it clear that enough is enough. Such measures must address specific South African assets in Nigeria especially in the Communication, Oil, Banking and Aviation sectors. Not to do so will portray us as weak, encourage a reoccurrence of these dastardly attacks in the future and leave us a deeply angry and divided nation.

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is anxious to see the Federal Government do the right thing this time around.” – The Nation

