NON-governmental organisations, YIAGA Africa and ActionAid Nigeria with support from Ukaid are currently engaging Kaduna youth groups on anti-corruption campaign under Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C) project.

YIAGA AFRICA is a civic non-governmental organization promoting democracy, governance and development in Africa through advocacy, research and capacity building.

The key purpose of the 2-day meeting currently ongoing at a hotel in Kaduna according to the Programme Officer, Accountability and Social Justice Department of YIAGA Africa, Tracy Keshi, was to assess the impact of earlier capacity building on evidence-based report training for youth groups in Kaduna state.

According to Tracy, “the impact assessment town-hall and establishment of SCRAP-C support systems is an activity embarked on under the youth component of the project – SCRAP–C, implemented with support from Action Aid Nigeria.

“This town-hall seeks to evaluate and assess the practical performance of the youth groups trained on evidence based reporting of corruption.

“The town-hall, also known as feedback assessment town-hall will include collation of verifiable evidences on how participants have reported corruption using investigative tools learnt from the training, as well as ascertain the strengths, weaknesses and explore further prospects of the youth groups in interrogating social deliverables, including mapping out areas where they can be supported.

“The SCRAP-C project aims to look at the fight against corruption through social norm lenses, and complement the law and enforcement approach that has been in existence in Nigeria.

“SCRAP-C will employ social marketing tools, research, advocacy, citizen’s mobilization, media engagements and capacity development to achieve change in behavior toward corruption,” she said. – The Sun

