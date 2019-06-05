Yobe community ‘excited’ over appointment of son as Gov. Buni’s Chief of Staff

MEMBERS of Bade community in Yobe say their joy knows no bound following the appointment of their son, Abdullahi Yusuf, as Chief of Staff to Gov. Maimala Buni.

Making their feelings known to newsmen in Damaturu on Wednesday through Alhaji Muhammadu Gagiyo, a prominent leader in the community, they said the appointment of Yusuf was an indication of commitment to competence.

According to them, the new government under the leadership of Maimala Buni, is in dire need of competent hands to succeed.

“The appointment of Yusuf as Chief of Staff to the governor amounts to putting a square peg in a square hole, indicating the commitment of government to achieve the best for the state.

” The governor is certainly in need of capable and competent hands to deliver dividends of democracy to the people” they added.

The community said the wealth of experience of Yusuf would promote good governance and ensure the achievement of desired results.

They then pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the Buni-led APC administration in the state

-NAN

BE

– June 5, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT /

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)