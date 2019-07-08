THE Nigeria Association Of Yoruba Pig Farmers, NAYPF, in view of its expanding pig business and with effort to increase pork meat to beef up protein in Nigeria, has humbly demanded from Mr. President the Presidential support to create for the NAYPF 10 hectares of land space each in all the 19 Northern States for their proposed *PIG COLONY* where in Yoruba Farmers who engage in *Pig Farming* can settle for the rearing of their pigs in a modern piggery system to be coordinated by China farmers.

“This request is very important as it will engage many youths across various tribes who will be employed in this farming project to inter-marry and inter-commerce which will consequently strengthen the unity and economic base of Nigeria,” the association said in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It added that funds for this project has been sourced and are readily available from voluntary donations from members and the good will of Nigerians.

“Additionally Mr President, we the members of the *NIGERIA ASSOCIATION OF YORUBA PIG FARMERS (NAYPF)* have contracted the service of a Chinese firm *YUNGSHAIN AGROPETS* to the tune of N23 billion for the establishment of a *Pork Oil Company* factory in Abuja where most of the pork will be used for Oil production and export same to improve our economy.

“Mr President I have the pleasure to inform you likewise that the association is concluding plans to meet you to shed more lights on any grey areas in this letter (if invited to do so).

“We look forward to your prompt response and the attention of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in this respect,” the letter signed by Rev Bunmi Thomas, the National President, Nigeria Association of Yoruba Pig Farmers (NAYPF), said.

– July 8, 2019 @ 12:52 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)