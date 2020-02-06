PETER Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde on his eight months of purposeful and focused leadership, urging him to keep it up.

Obi stated this during his keynote address at the retreat for members of the Oyo State Government in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Obi who noted that Makinde has deployed his private sector experience in governance said he was happy that he was succeeding. “My interaction with the people really shows that you are on the right track”, Obi said.

Obi who said he was happy that Governor Makinde was focusing on three key indices of measuring Human Development Indices – Education, Health and Economy, encouraged the EXCO to key into his vision. “I am happy with the way things are going. Gov. Makinde is the driver of the vehicle taking you all to the destination. Your duty is to cooperate with him so that the vehicle will safely reach the destination”. Obi advised.

Emphasizing the importance of communication in governance, Obi charged the EXCO members to always tell the Governor the truth and to make sure bad news is promptly brought to his attention because such news needed attention and may make things worse if not brought to the Governor’s attention.

The retreat witnessed an interactive session, where Obi freely exchanged his experience with the EXCO members.

In his own speech, Gov. Makinde thanked Obi for coming. He said they were happy to have him as a leading light in Nigeria today. He said the urge to share experiences with him was borne out of his successful tenure as the Governor of Anambra State.

– Feb. 6, 2020 @ 9:00 GMT |

