The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has replied the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the latter’s allegation that the National Assembly has been padding the national budget for four years.

Dogara, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, carpeted Tinubu, describing him as “ignorant of the budgetary process.”

The statement reads in part, “Only the ignorant with dubious academic certificates will say the maker of a document has padded the document that only he can constitutionally make.

Finally, we advise Asiwaju Tinubu to be circumspect in his use of language.

“In this case, he spoke as a spokesperson of depravity. Our reaction must therefore be seen as a provoked counter-punch.

“Any one can descend into the gutter if he so wishes; but no one has a monopoly of gutter language.

“We won’t run an adult day care centre anymore on matters like this.”

