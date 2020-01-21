THE National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the nomination of Dr Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a strategic step in fast tracking economic recovery and development.

NYCN in a statement signed by its President, Mr Solomon Adodo, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating the youthful economist of global repute.

According to the statement the nominee is to join forces with the apex bank leadership in its effort to putting Nigeria on a sound economic pedestal.

Recall that Buhari had last week forwarded the name of Dr Obiora to the Senate as a nominee for the Deputy Governor’s slot in the CBN to replace Joseph Nnanna, who retires on Feb. 2, 2020.

Obiora, 43, if confirmed, will become the youngest person to head the Economic Policy Directorate of the CBN.

The statement said: “The Nigerian Youth are exceptionally proud of this particular appointment.

“It is to us a testimony that President Muhammadu Buhari has trust and confidence in the ability of young persons to contribute to economic and other spheres of our national development.

“Obiora is an experienced expert who has worked with leading financial institutions worldwide and his appointment will definitely add value to CBN operations.

“The fact that he acquired his education from primary to PhD at home excites us more as it gives credence to our educational system and will thus rejuvenate the confidence of young people studying in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, Obiora’s appointment will avail the economic team of the government additional resources to make good policies.

It called on the National Assembly to expedite action in confirming his nomination.

“Dr Kingsley Obiora was educated here in Nigeria before he went abroad to acquire experience and he has been around Nigeria since then, long enough to be familiar with our economic situation.

“As Alternate Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, we are confident that he will bring the experiences he acquired over the years to bear in his new assignment at the apex Bank.

“The nominee combines brilliant academic achievement with world-class experience at the IMF, making his choice as CBN Deputy Governor commendable.

“More so, he is not just an academic theorist; he is hands on and from a world class financial institution,’’ the statement quoted Adodo as saying.

NAN

– Jan. 21, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)