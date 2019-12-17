THE Lagos State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 2,488 marshals, 46 patrol vehicles and 25 tow vans for the Yuletide season.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, said that the corps also deployed six heavy duty tow trucks and four ambulances.

He said that the corps would intensify its control and enforcement campaigns to reduce unnecessary deaths during the festive season.

NAN reports that the Command on Dec. 12 flagged off its 2019 Ember Month Mega Campaign and commenced “Operation Zero Tolerance” on Dec. 15, to run till Jan. 19, s part of efforts to increase enlightenment and enhance enforcement.

Omeje, who noted that excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, and Driving Under Influence of drugs and alcohol (DUI) were the gravest risk factors on the highways, urged motorists to be extra careful and patient on the road.

“FRSC in Lagos State will intensify its control and enforcement campaigns to reduce these colossal human capital losses on our roads, but we need the support of motorists in being patient.

“The command has a massive deployment of patrol resources along the critical corridors with mobilisation of substantial number of tow vehicles to clear obstructions.

“Help areas will also be maintained along roadsides in 12 locations on the corridors. Members of the public can avail the opportunity to make inquiries bothering on their journey and safety at these points,” Omeje said.

According to him, the increase in road crashes and fatalities requires that all hands be on deck to stem the tide during the Yuletide when human and vehicular movement will increase on the road.

He urged motorists to avoid excessive speed, overloading, dangerous overtaking and adhere to all directional signs to avoid losses, saying that FRSC officers would be more visible on the road for enlightenment and enforcement.

On the ongoing construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Omeje, who commended the Federal Government’s efforts at improving road infrastructure, said though the rehabilitation had brought some strains, impatience of drivers complicated gridlock.

The FRSC boss called on motorists to cooperate and show understanding, warning that non-compliance would be met with decisive actions.

According to him, all stakeholders must rise up to achieve a crash-free season and educate the motoring public on the proper way to use the road.

He said that the command would be collaborating with other sister agencies like the military, the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to ensure sanity during the operation. (NAN)

