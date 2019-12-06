THE Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on Friday assured road users in Edo that the rehabilitation of federal roads in the state would be completed before the yuletide.

Mr Oke Owhe, Federal Controller of works in Edo, gave the assurance when he inspected rehabilitation work on the Benin-Agbor, Agbor-Ewu, Uromi-Agbor and Benin-Iruekpen-Auchi-Okene roads.

Owhe, who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the roads, said most of the repairs were 80 per cent completed.

He said that the government’s effort was to ensure safer and seamless journeys by road users, especially during Christmas.

The controller said the repair was as directed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Few weeks ago, the minister directed that all failed portions of federal roads across the country be rehabilitated before the yuletide to ease vehicular movement during the season.

“In line with that directive, the contractors handling the dualisation of the roads commenced repairs of the bad portions.

“You have seen for yourself. A lot of work has been done but a lot more still needs to be done.

“The dualisation work from Auchi to Okpella is almost completed and so we do not have failed portions on that part of the road.

“It is only from Okene to Okpella that has not been completed and it is 37 kilometers long; but with time it will be fully dualised.

“We have actually progressed. As the construction progresses, the length of road that will require maintenance will reduce,” he said.

The Project Manager in charge of Section 1, Benin-Agbor road, Mr Naor Narkisi, promised that the road would be ready for use before Dec. 22, when the roads would be busy.

Some motorists who spoke with newsmen during the inspection commended the federal government for the repair.

They, however, appealed that government should expedite action and ensure proper supervision of the dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Okene road for the good of Nigerians. (NAN)

Dec. 6, 2019

