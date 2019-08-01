THE Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the suspension of Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, Chairman, Maradun Local Government, from office.

Abubakar was suspended by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday over alleged complicity in security breaches.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, who announced the suspension during plenary, accused the local government official of violating the state government’s directives on security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the suspension followed a petition signed by six “concerned citizens” of Maradun Local Government and sent to the House of Assembly.

Signatories to the petition included Bello Abdullahi, Tsibiri District; Amiru Sa’idu, Kaya District; Musa Muhammad, Damaga/Gamagiwa District, Mu’awiya Sardauna, Faru District; Aliyu M-Sulaiman, Gora District and Bashiru Saleh, Gidangoga District.

The petitioners had accused the chairman of “encouraging armed bandits and notorious kidnappers to freely operate in the local government”.

They said that the chairman’s attitude was frustrating the state government’s efforts to end the activities of the bandits.

“The chairman has failed to discharge his duties as the area’s chief security officer. He has refused to support government’s efforts toward ridding the state of bandits,” the petitioners said.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, after debating on the matter, unanimously resolved to suspend the council chairman.

Also suspended was Alhaji Abubakar Rafi, District Head, Boko West, in Moriki Emirate of Zurmi Local Government Area. Rafi had been accused of land confiscation.

Rafi was suspended after the lawmakers accepted the recommendations of its joint Committee on Public Petitions, State Security, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Reacting to the suspension, APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman, told NAN that it was not right to suspend the chairman based on allegation that had not been investigated.

“The State Assembly should know that the chairmen was elected by the people. The chairman has a mandate, so due process must be followed before he is removed,” he said.

