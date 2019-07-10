THE Zamfara state First Lady, Hajiya Balkisu Bello-Matawalle has commended the Federal Government for introducing Cash Transfer Programme, saying the initiative would go a long way in reducing poverty at grassroots level.

The First Lady made the commendation in Gusau on Wednesday at a one day enrollment training for Local Government Cash Transfer facilitators in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme had registered over 54,000 households from across the six local government areas selected to partake in the programme.

Hajiya Balkisu who is the patron of the programme in the state noted that apart from tackling poverty, the programme would also improve socio-economic status of vulnerable groups.

“I believe this programme will provide succor to various vulnerable households and families in the state.

“I am highly impressed that over 54,000 persons will benefit from this programme in Zamfara,”she said.

She urged the local government facilitators to register the main target beneficiaries of the programme.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi said the programme was in line with the state government’s policy on poverty eradication.

Abdullahi said that supporting vulnerable groups and less-privileged was one of the cardinal policies of the present administration in the state.

In his remark, the representative of the state House of Assembly and a member of the assembly’s committee on poverty alleviation, Alhaji Nasiru Lawal also commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

Ealier, the Focal officer of Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme in the state, Alhaji Sirajo Haske said the Cash Transfer is one the programmes initiated by President Muhammad Buhari to reduce poverty and empower people at grassroots especially the vulnerable groups.

Haske said that the Federal Governmengovernment would disburse N300 million monthly to the beneficiaries of the programme in the state.

“Under this programme every registered household will receive N5,000 monthly as assistance from the Federal Government”, he said.

The Head, Cash Transfer Unit, Alhaji Sani Marafa said six out of the 14 local government areas of Anka, Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji, Kaura-Namoda, Talata-Mafara and Tsafe were selected for the pilot programme.

Marafa solicited the state government’s support in the area of operational vehicle, office equipment and other logistics for the smooth running of the programme.

