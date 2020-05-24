GOV. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has promised his home community of Maradun that he will be a good ambassador by providing quality governance and being fair to all.

The governor made the promise on Sunday when he paid Sallah homage on the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari at the emir’s palace in Maradun after performing the Eid-El-Fitr prayer.

“I am here today to commemorate the Sallah in my home town and to share with you as your ambassador. I want to assure you that I will strive to make you and the whole state proud.

“No doubt, my emergence as the governor of Zamfara is one of Allah’s miracles to the people of our dear state and as good Muslims, we will ensure that we are very fair to all manner of people in the state,” he said.

Matawalle stated that, it was in demonstration of fairness that his administration expanded the free Ramadan feeding centres from the existing 150 to 888.

“We have also insisted on giving contracts to our indigent contractors, patronise our traders, marketers and suppliers as well as our locally sourced labourers in the execution of projects while ensuring the maintenance of standards.

“Our civil servants, serving and retired are not left out because we have so far not derailed in the payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements even before the month runs out, this, we will maintain till the end of our administration.

“Our farmers have continued to enjoy a relatively secured farming environment despite challenges posed by bandits.

“we have also provided food and clothes to a total of 40,000 orphans during this festive season and we hope to expand this gesture in coming years if the need arises,” he assured.

He said, despite dwindling resources in the state, his administration would continue to create a conducive environment to attract investors to the State in order to open more opportunities for the citizens.

Responding, the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, thanked the governor for the visit and promised to provide useful advises to the governor in order to move the state forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although this year’s Eid prayer was not performed at the Eid praying grounds, the government allowed Muslims to congregate at some selected Juma’at mosques across the state to pray while observing the COVID-19 guidelines of physical distancing, use of face mask among others.

NAN

