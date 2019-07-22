THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hailed the Supreme Court for refusing to reverse its judgment, voiding participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in Zamfara state in the 2019 general elections.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the Supreme Court by its decision had once again saved the nation from a huge constitutional crisis.

He described the demand by the APC to the Supreme Court as blackmail set to ambush and destroy the integrity of the apex court.

Ologbondiyan said by asking the Supreme Court to “embark on a journey to nowhere”, was to subvert Nigeria’s democratic system.

“This is also to force on Nigerians, a system that is completely alien to our constitutional democracy and outside the confines and dictates of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“APC’s demand is a direct threat to our democracy, peace and stability of our nation and shows its unwillingness, as a party, to abide by the rule of law.”

Ologbondiyan said that the situation must be condemned by all.

He urged all well-meaning Nigerians, institutions of democracy, as well as security agencies to be cautious of actions not committed to the unity and stability of the nation. (NAN)

