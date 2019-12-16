A forum of former members of Zamfara State House of Assembly on Monday declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Alhaji Modi Bukkuyum, the chairman of the forum announced this on Monday when he led members on a courtesy visit to the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, at his residence in Talata-Mafara.

Bukkuyum said that the forum was satisfied with the meaningful development projects executed by immediate past APC-led administration in the state.

“We have seen how APC leadership in the state from 2011 to 2019 under the former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, transformed the state, especially in the rural communities.

“Our communities have been revived as a result of various development projects including roads, rural water supply, electrification, schools and hospitals, among others, executed by the past APC-led administration in the state.

“We decided to visit the former governor today and register our solidarity to him as APC leader in the state,” Bukkuyum said.

In his response, the former governor thanked the former lawmakers for the visit and described them as partners in progress.

“I am happy to receive my colleagues, the former lawmakers, l thanked you for recognizing our efforts while in power,” he said.

Yari said the APC’s manifesto while ruling the state was to extend the dividend of democracy to the common man.

“I appreciate the support and cooperation given to me by APC supporters in the state,” Yari said.

He appealed to the party supporters in the state to ensure peace, unity and be law abiding.

APC chairman in Zamfara, Alhaji Lawal Liman, thanked the forum and described the visit as a timely and a welcome development.

Liman, represented by the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muttaka Rini, said the visit was an indication that the APC maintained its position as strongest political party in the state.

NAN

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 16:45 GMT |

