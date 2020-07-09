The Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work at the N1.3 billion renovation project of the assembly complex.

Magarya stated this on Thursday during his inspection tour of the project site.

“We are here for oversight assignment as one of the constitutional responsibilities of the legislature.

“We have visited various sections of the ongoing assembly’s renovation comprising legislative chamber, lawmaker’s offices, staff clinic, filling stations, restaurant, parking space and assembly’s mosque among others.

“We commend Gov Bello Matawalle for his efforts to ensure sustainable and good governance in the state,” the Speaker said.

He said that when completed, that the project would stand out Zamfara as one of the states in Nigeria with best assembly complex.

He called on the contractors to effect some modifications and minor changes in the legislative chamber to suite the modern day legislative procedure.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Mayana told the Speaker that the contract was awarded to an indigenous company Aka Jp Dino Multi-Biz Nig Ltd.

Mayana said that initially, the contract was awarded at the cost of N800 million for an 18 months duration.

“Considering the need for the expansion of the assembly’s complex the contract cost was increased by over N560 million which now increased the total sum of the contract to over N1.3 billion,” he said.

Mayana however expressed satisfaction with the speed of work to ensure they meet up with the expectation.

The Chairman of the Company, Onyeka Okeke promised to complete the work in the next three months.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle few months after assuming office, awarded the multi-billion naira contracts for the total renovation of the state government house, assembly complex and deputy governor’s office. (NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

