MALAMI Aliyu-‘Yandoto, the Chairman, Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, says the commission is working towards a new law to govern the activities of the commission.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of a four-day workshop for Local Government Secretaries, Directors of Administration and Directors of Finance, on Wednesday, Zaria, Kaduna State.

NAN reports that the workshop with the theme: “Effective Interpersonal Relationship among Public and Political Office Holders in Local Government Administration”, is organised by the commission.

Aliyu-‘Yandoto said: “When I assumed office, as if there was no commission because in the actual sense, there is no law governing the commission at all.

“However, for now, we have gone far in working to have a standard law that will govern the activities of the commission according to stipulated rules and regulations.

“Work on the law has reached advanced stage, the commission and group of experts will examine and deliberate on the law before forwarding same to the governor who will vet it then forward to the State House of Assembly.’’

He explained that the law would give the commission a befitting face in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Aliyu-‘Yandoto recalled that before the coming of the present administration, the commission was not looking like a government-own agency, but the new government had put necessary measures in place to reform the commission.

The chairman said the essence of the workshop was not only for the participants to be educated on how to carry out their jobs but also to be emulated by other states of the federation.

According to him, the commission had organised workshops on Financial Regulations, Transparency and now opted for Effective Interpersonal Relationship among Public and Political Office Holders in Local Government Administration.

Aliyu-‘Yandoto described training and retraining as the best tool for efficient and effective performance of workers, assuring that no matter how highly placed a worker is he/she required training to succeed.

On relative peace being enjoyed in the state, Aliyu-‘Yandoto commended the current administration of the state, adding that for 61 days now there had been no reports of killing.

“People can now distinguish between peace and killings of human beings, presently people have gone back to their farmlands, their places of worship as well as their business areas.

“This is one of the greatest achievements in Zamfara State for the mean time. Remember, during our campaign, we didn’t say people should elect us for anything other than peace.

“We thank Almighty God for restoring peace across Zamfara State. However, we want people to continue with supplications to Allah for sustainable peace,’’ he advised.

The Chief Executive Officer, BAZUF Worldwide Services Limited, the Consultant and Convener of the workshop, Dr Amina Sani, said the workshop was meant to change the mindsets of participants.

She appreciated the efforts of the commission which was directed towards transforming the system.

Sani said they decided to choose Team Work as one of the papers to be presented in order to show the participants the importance of working as a team.

She added that each one of them was expected to strive to become a team player instead of working individually.

A cross section of participants expressed appreciation to the commission for giving them the opportunity to update their knowledge and skills. (NAN)

– Aug. 28, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT |

