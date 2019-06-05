Zone Deputy Senate President to North-West to ensure consolidation, Gaya tells APC

SEN. Kabiru Gaya, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate to the North West so it can consolidate on the votes it got from the area.

Gaya,who represents Kano South in the Senate made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that the party should not throw away 6 million votes in the North West.

The Senator who is aspiring to be the Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate, said though he does not believe in dropping statistics of Senators behind his ambition, he has over 70 per cent chances of emerging.

“My chances are very high, I’m sure, am not bragging, but definitely it is over 70, 80%,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other aspirants for the position of the Deputy Senate President are: former Abia State Governor and Senator-elect, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Ovie Omoagege among others.

Gaya, who is a fourth time Senator said that the party should serve those who had served it.

He noted that the APC won the 2019 presidential election because of the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and the votes from Kano State especially.

“The reason I’m saying nobody should produce Deputy Senate President rather than the North- West is because we have produced 6 million votes,and in politics, you don’t throw away your strong hold,”he said.

Gaya maintained that the party’s victory at the last elections was made possible because of Buhari and the Kano state factors, saying that Kano alone, gave the party 1.4 million votes out of six million registered voters.

“So, what we are saying is that if we could give speaker to the South West, I see no reason why we can’t get Deputy Senate President in the North.

“If we say we have the president, fine, South has the Vice President, I believe it is better we consolidate on our positions now.

“If you give other zones positions, and deny North-West which had the highest number of votes, that would not be good, it means you want to throw away 6 million votes,”he said.

The Senator added that zoning the Deputy President the Senate to the North-West would attract the other two zones to work hard for the APC, especially as Buhari had done a lot for states in the zones.

“Though with the present record we now have 17 Senators, which is unfortunate, but you cannot give Deputy Senate President to where you have only two senators,”he said.

