Poly Ibadan commences 2022/2023 academic session Monday 

THE Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI) says the 2022/2023 academic session will commence on Monday, for fresh and returning students.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Registrar of the institute, Mrs Modupe Fawale, in Ibadan.

According to the statement, a two-week registration for all students will commence on the same day and end on Aug. 29.

Fawale also said a one-week late registration with penalty would commence from Aug. 30 and end on Sept. 5.

“Other programmes include a two-day orientation for fresh students which will be conducted between Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

“Lectures will commence on Sept. 5 and end on Dec. 2, while a three-week First Semester Examination will commence on Dec. 5 and end on Dec. 23.

“Marking and submission of examination results will hold between Dec. 27 and Jan. 13.

“The first Semester will come to an end on Jan. 27, after consideration of the results by the Institution’s Board of Studies, the highest decision making body on academic affairs between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 2023,” she said.

Fawale said that the second semester would begin on Feb. 6, 2023 while the academic session would come to a close on July 21, 2023,” the statement read. (NAN)

