Power sector hits peak generation of 5,713.60mw – TCN

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that the nation’s power sector reached a new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts(MW) on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m.

The management of the company made this known in a statement on its X handle in Abuja on Tuesday.

It said that the 5,713.60mw surpassed the previous peak generation of 5,543.20mw achieved on Feb.14, by 170.40 mw.

”Although this new peak is lower than the all-time maximum peak generation of 5,801.60mw recorded on March 1, 2021, by 88mw, it remains a notable achievement.

”Furthermore, a new record for the maximum daily energy ever attained in the history of the electricity industry in Nigeria was also set on Monday with a total of 125,542.06 megawatt-hours (mwh).

”This surpasses the previous record of 125,159.48mwh achieved on Feb. 14, by 382.58 mwh, ”it said.(NAN)

March 5, 2025

