THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Friday began the installation of 900,000 meters under the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) for electricity consumers in its coverage areas of FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states.

The Managing Director, AEDC, Mr Ernest Mupway at the launch of the meters said the MAP vendors responsible for the sale and installation of the meters in its coverage area were Mojec International, Turbo Energy and Meron companies.

He said Mojec would install and maintain meters for AEDC customers in the FCT and Kogi state, while Turbo Energy would install meters for customers in Niger.

Mupwaya said Meron Company would be responsible for customers in Nasarawa state.

According to him, customers would pay about N37,000 for a single phase meter and N67,000 for three phase meter.

“In all, 900,000 customers have been scheduled for metering in AEDC franchise area.

“We are aware that the number may increase and as it increases, the vendors will provide the meters 100 per cent, and this project is expected to last for 36 months.”

Mupwaya expressed believe that the metering scheme would bring to the issue of estimated billing and complaints of over-billing.

He said the metering of the customers would also ensure energy accountability.

The Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh said the MAP programme was an intervention to eliminate estimated billing and guarantee more revenue for the power sector.

He said that survey conducted indicated that Nigerians were willing to pay for what they consume.

Momoh, represented by the General Manager, Finance and Management Services, Abdulkadir Shettima directed AEDC and the MAP vendors to ensure meters are installed within 10 days after payment by consumers .

“If a meter is faulty, it must be replaced within two days or MAP will face the sanction.

“If there is power outage for two weeks, metered customers on installment payment plan should not pay the Meter Service Charge (MSC).’’

The Managing Director of Mojec International, Ms Chantelle Abdul said the company has over 20,000 meters for sales for interested customers in Kogi and FCT.

NERC had said that the sale and installation of meters under the MAP programme would begin on May 1.

The commission had also given approval to some MAP vendors to begin the process of metering consumers with the Distribution Companies in the country. (NAN)

– May 10, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

