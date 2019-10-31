GrowFast solar irrigation system from Azuri Technologies has been named a finalist in the 2019 Global LEAP Awards, highlighting the world’s best off-grid appliances.

Since launching in 2012, Azuri has become one of the leading providers of life changing pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

The Azuri GrowFast solar irrigation system is the latest product instalment from the award-winning solar innovators. Azuri is currently piloting the irrigation system in Uganda before rolling the product out across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Energy-efficient and affordable solar water pumps have the potential to be a critical enabler of economic growth and security for smallholder farmers across Africa,” explains Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies.

“With around 95% of farmed land in sub-Saharan relying solely on unpredictable seasonal rainfall to meet water needs, solar water solutions like Azuri GrowFast can play a vital role in delivering a sustainable water supply in an increasingly climate-sensitive world,” he said.

The Global LEAP Awards – an initiative of the Efficiency for Access Coalition with support from UKaid and Power Africa – is an international competition that identifies and promotes the world’s best, most energy-efficient off-grid appliances and equipment.

Azuri GrowFast comprises of submersible pump, 2 x 100W folding solar panels, flexible hose and sprinkler, plus control unit with Bluetooth connection to Azuri smartphone and GrowFast app.

Azuri GrowFast customers also benefit from regular visits and expert advice from agronomists who help inform and educate farmers on modern farming techniques that will help improve harvests and yields.

