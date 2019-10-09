THE Benin Electricity Development Company (BEDC) has earmarked 200,200 meters for customers in Delta State in the next two years under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. The company targets a monthly cumulative average of 10,000units for distribution to customers.

Executive Director, Commercial, BEDC, Mr. Abu Ejoor disclosed this at the launch of MAP in Asaba saying the scheme assuring the project would move to all local government locations in the state.

According to him, some of the locations to benefit from the project within Asaba, include NTA road, behind NTA, behind Government House, Amechi Iyio Way, Anwai road, Infant Jesus axis, Borrow Pit community and Ibuzo town road. Ejoor said the MAP would assist in reducing customer’s complaints on metering and wrong and estimated billings, which accounts for over 60 per cent of customers complaints.

He said BEDC was committed to improving service delivery to customers, and that the company had connected 112 communities to the national grid, with 55 of such locations in Delta state.

Ejoor explained that 32per cent of BEDC’s power allocation comes to Delta, adding that an average of 84,516MW is delivered to the state monthly. He listed some recent power supply improvement projects in Delta to include; construction of commercial feeders in Asaba, Warri, Udu, ogwuashi-Uku, Agbor from 6hours to average 22hours to the commercial customers in the environs and the rehabilitation and restoration of power supply to many communities in the state including, Ubulu-Ukwu, Ibuzo, Issele-Uku and Illah.

