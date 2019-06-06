THE Bureau for Public Enterprise, BPE, has warned all the disengaged staff of the former PHCN that it is not involved in any form of verification being planned and circulated by some disengaged staff of the entity.

A statement by Amina Tukur Othman, Head, Public Communications of BPE on Thursday noted that the attention of the BPE has been drawn to attempts by purported verification exercise for the disengaged staff of the entity and they have circulated various correspondences to their members in that regard.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the BPE is not conducting another verification exercise for the defunct staff of the PHCN and is not in any way connected with the purported verification by the group.

“It must be noted that each time the Bureau carries out verification of former staff of the defunct PHCN, adequate publicity is carried out with the involvement of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association Of Electricity And Allied Companies (SSAEC). But in the purported verification by the group these are absent.

“BPE wishes to dissociate itself from the purported verification and warns all former staff of the PHCN and general public to beware! To be warned is to be forearmed,” the statement said.

– June 6, 2019 @ 14:59 GMT |

