THE British Ambassador to Japan today threw the spotlight on Azuri Technologies and on next-generation off-grid energy being key to economic development in Africa, during his visit to TICAD7, the long-standing Japanese summit aimed at driving trade and investment to African economies.

Azuri, the pay-as-you-go solar pioneer, last month announced a $26 million capital equity investment led by Marubeni which are among the prominent Japanese corporations at TICAD this year showcasing the latest technology and services supporting one of the fastest-growing populations and economies in the world.

Since launching in 2012, Azuri is one of the leading providers of pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

Attending the conference, Paul Madden the UK’s Ambassador to Japan commented: “Pioneering collaborations between Japanese and British companies, such as the one between Azuri and Marubeni will further accelerate the availability of digital technology across the whole of Africa and increase the speed of progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal of universal access to energy.”

The British Embassy recently commissioned research, “Off-grid electricity in Africa”, demonstrating the need for more action and investment in this sector and highlighted the positive work of UK companies such as Azuri.

“Azuri is delighted to represent on the global stage the depth of Britain’s talent and innovation and demonstrate how renewable energy solutions developed by the UK is helping to change the lives and livelihoods of millions currently without access to energy across Africa,” commented Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies.

From home lighting to satellite TV, Azuri-designed solutions deliver world-class performance and life-changing technology at an affordable price for off-grid customers who live away from mains power.

Azuri’s vision is to create a level playing field where all African consumers can access and benefit from the digital economy, wherever they live.

