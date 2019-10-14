A 43-year-old business woman, Isabella Zgwaklinde, on Monday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly beating up a female Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) official.

Zgwaklinde, a resident of Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault. She, however, denied the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 25, at 4.00 p.m. at her residence.

He said the defendant conspired with her son to beat up a female EKEDC official, one Mrs Elizabeth Adekoya, during an argument over unpaid electricity bill.

Ekundayo noted that the complainant, who was performing her duty, wanted to disconnect the defendant’s electricity supply when she could not present evidence of payment.

“The defendant and her son started assaulting Adekoya when she wanted to disconnect their electricity supply,” he alleged.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 170 (1)(2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report Section 170 prescribes one year imprisonment for assault while 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Olumide-Fusika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Olumide-Fusika adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for hearing. (NAN)

– Oct 14, 2019 @ 13:29 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)