SOME Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ibadan, on Wednesday, expressed confidence in the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s commitment to better service delivery for its customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CSOs made the remarks at a sensitisation programme, organised by Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) on electricity distribution in Ibadan.

The Executive Director, TADI, Mr Yomi David, said there was the need to establish and strengthen institutional relationships and strategies between CSOs and IBEDC.

He said the event was also geared towards ending the recent picketing of IBEDC offices and harassment of members of staff.

In his keynote address, Mr Monsuru Adeyemo, the Vice-Chairman of Aare Latosa LCDA and President, Pan African Internationalist Movement, commended IBEDC’s efforts, adding, however, that there was still room for improvement for better services.

“Energy problems are global issues but we need a global approach with local solutions to suit the Nigerian context,” he said.

Adeyemo said that there were various perceptions from the public which needed to be addressed for a better understanding of the system.

He also advocated for the use of alternative power supply in Nigeria for increased productivity.

In his address, the Chief Operations Officer, IBEDC, Engr. John Ayodele, represented by Mr Peter Oyelami, Regional Head, Ibadan, stressed the need for looking at the performance of the energy sector with a view to understanding how the nation had faired.

He said: “IBEDC is just a collection agent to the value chains in the industry and if you do not critically look at generation, transmission and the spectrum of distribution, you may run with the wrong judgment. You also need to look at the regulatory framework.

“Currently, the power industry suffers from a variety of issues, chief of which is our inability to provide a reliable, stable and quality power supply to the citizens. It is hoped that at the end of this session, we will be able to shed light on some of the major milestones and challenges affecting the power industry.

“This is with a view to invoking the understanding and cooperation of customers for a better Nigeria that we can all be proud of,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the CSOs present at the event included Growing Nigeria Initiative, Centre for Public Accountability, Generation of Better Leadership and Committee for Defence of Human Rights.

Others were African Anti-corruption Crusader Group and Centre for Change, while stakeholders at the event included representatives of Rural Electrification Agency and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

NAN reports that the conference served as an eye-opener for CSOs on the challenges and prospects in the power sector in Nigeria. (NAN)

– Mar. 18, 2020 @ 18:27 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)