THE management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, EKEDC, has donated food items and other relief materials to Ikoyi Prison inmates as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The company also reiterated its commitment and support toward humanity through its CSR initiatives to give back to society.

Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Chief Executive Officer, said during the management’s courtesy visit to Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, that the gesture was geared towards identifying with the inmates.

He noted that the gesture is a little way of contributing to the environment where EKEDC does business.

Fadeyibi, who was represented by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Esenwa, said the company would continue to support Ikoyi prison initiatives to ensure conducive atmosphere for the inmates.

He said the essence of the visit was to identify with the society and inmates, adding that EKEDC cannot afford to neglect impacting positively to the society.

According to him, the company is known for its humanitarian initiative, which empowers and provides succour to the less privileged and the vulnerable.

“In line with our vision, I have come here to let the inmates know that we are not giving up on them, and that they have a bright future ahead outside of this place.

“Whatever happens, they are still Nigerians, and needed to know that EKEDC cares for them and being made happy.

“They still have a lot to contribute to the society irrespective of their present circumstances,” he said.

Fadeyibi assured that the company would assist the prison in renovating some of the building and also ensure prompt support to the inmates in terms of medicine and other needs.

He urged the authority of Ikoyi prisons to reach out to the company for assistance that could help the inmates’ well being and development.

The EKEDC boss said the company would continue to ensure stable power supply to the premises, as part of its obligations.

In his remarks, Ogunshakin Ajiboye, the Deputy Controller of Prisons, who received the items commended the company’s gesture behalf of the inmates.

Ajiboye urged other Nigerians of goodwill and NGOs to emulate the kind gesture to complement government’s efforts in taking care of prisoners.

He said that the rate of of crime in the country was alarming and urged parents to be the first to teach their wards at home.

“The welfare of prisoners is of paramount importance to government, and every effort by organisations and kind hearted individuals will assist greatly in achieving that aim,” he said.

– May 31, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)