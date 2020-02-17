IKEJA Electric Plc (IE) has donated an ultramodern phototherapy machine and clinical supplies to Ikorodu General Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) toward improvement of healthcare delivery in Lagos State.

Mr Felix Ofulue, IE Head, Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the items were presented to the hospital management by officials of the electricity distribution company in Ikorodu last Friday.

Presenting the equipment, Mrs Enobong Ezekiel, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed the Disco’s unwavering commitment to positively impact on lives and give back to the society.

Ezekiel said: “Ikeja Electric is a customer-centric organisation, which means that we are also committed to ensuring that we make impact on communities where we operate; that is why we are here.

“Today is significant to us too, as the entire world is celebrating love. For us at Ikeja Electric, our theme this year is ‘Clean Love.’ So, we are celebrating pure love and saying ‘no to drugs’, as well.

“Being here today is motivated by love. And to donate the phototherapy equipment and clinical items to the Paediatric Unit is something significant that will add value to what already existed in the hospital.

“Ikeja Electric has also come to appreciate the management and staff for providing healthcare services to the neighbourhood and residents of Ikorodu town.

“We love the fact that you are our customer. And we have come to do our community service.”

Also speaking, Ofulue said IE was passionate about giving back to the society in which it operates.

He said: “A lot of people know us as power distribution company, but beyond that, there are many other things we do.

“One of them is CSR, which is predicated on three pillars – education, empowerment and health. This is one of the interventions for us to give back to the society.

“The selection of today is very deliberate because it is a day when love is expressed all over the world and we felt that this is another way of demonstrating love especially to children in Ikorodu.

While commending Ikeja Electric,

Receiving the items, Dr Olufunmilayo Bankole, Medical Director, Ikorodu General Hospital, said the hospital was delighted with the donation by Ikeja Electric.

“As a hospital, we are really elated to receive them. We are very happy that we have other organisations who like to partner with government to make healthcare service in Lagos State much better than it is currently.

“That phototherapy machine given to us today is going to serve a lot of children in treating jaundice.

“And we believe that if we are able to treat more people, we will be able to have better health in our population in Lagos State.

“This phototherapy machine is going to go a long way in making a difference in the lives of these children,” Bankole said.

NAN

– Feb. 17, 2020 @ 19:35 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)