With the implementation of the solar energy system at a branch of Unity Bank in Bauchi, Nigeria, Daystar Power successfully installed its 100th solar power system since the companies’ foundation in 2017.

This corresponds to a growth of 733 percent in the number of installed systems compared to the previous year, and a twenty-fold increase in the total installed power capacity from 291 kW in September 2018 to 5.6 MW in September 2019.

By shifting the electricity supply from diesel generators to environment-friendly solar hybrid solutions, Daystar Power has been able to reduce C0 2 emission by more than 360 metric tonnes to date. Overall, Daystar Power’s innovative power solutions consistently save its customers 20-30% of power costs while simultaneously reducing noise and air pollution.

Daystar Power works with West Africa’s leading banks, including Ecobank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank and Access Bank. Besides banking and manufacturing, clients in the agricultural as well as education and health sector have also indicated strong interest in converting to renewable sources of energy, adding to Daystar Power’s client base. In addition to Nigeria, systems have also been installed in Ghana, where Daystar Power opened a subsidiary in April this year.

Christian Wessels, Founder and Executive at Daystar Power, says: “With our full-service offerings, we cover not only installing the photovoltaic systems, but also providing maintenance in the long-term to ensure long-term operations – a rapidly growing demand of businesses and institutions in West Africa. I therefore assume that we can double the amount of installed systems to 200 by the end of this year.”

Hilary Ajuebon, Divisional Head, Resources of Unity bank, says: “Sustainability and environmental protection are fundamental principles to run all our business activities at Unity bank. The bank has already received various awards for supporting multiple initiatives that encourage ecological sustainability aimed at reducing the impact of climate change. We are therefore particularly delighted to have Daystar Power as a close partner helping us to convert our power supply of all our branches to solar energy in the long run.”

