THE Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Monday assured its customers in the South-East of steady power supply.

The Chief Operating Officer of EEDC, Mr Maruthi Kumar gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to him, the company has resolved to continue to invest in vital distribution infrastructure.

Kumar spoke on the sideline of the global Customer Service Week (CSW) which began on Saturday.

He noted that EEDC’s huge investment in the distribution network had increased power supply in Owerrinta and Oguta axis of Imo to about 23.5 hours.

“This means that the people of that axis of Imo had stopped buying fuel and running their generators for over a month now.

“Likewise in Enugu, we are now supplying about 18 hours of power and more in axis where we have newly installed sub-station transformers.

“In Awka, it is also more than 18 hours supply after we repaired one and installed a brand new sub-station transformers in the area,’’ he said.

According to him, EEDC is a customer-friendly and customer-driven company with a vision to ensuring customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in supply through more investment on the distribution infrastructure.

The chief operating officer, however, urged the customers to take advantage of the ongoing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme to get their pre-paid meters.

“EEDC urges customers that do not have pre-paid meters to use the ongoing MAP to get their pre-paid meter and eliminated all forms of estimated billing,’’ he said.

Kumar also called on customers to help the company checkmate meter by-pass and energy theft within their localities.

“Another way they can assist our operation is to ensure that none of their neighbour engages in energy theft and meter by-pass as it often time causes problem within the local network.

“They should report to our field staff and nearest offices whenever they suspect this bad habit,’’ he said.

NAN reports that during the week, EEDC management staff would attend and interact directly with customers that visit its offices from Monday as part of activities to mark this year’s CSW.

During the week-long period, the company’s staff would also visit some selected secondary schools for career and safety talk on electricity and as well as its operations.

The theme for this year’s international CSW is “The Magic of Service’’. (NAN)

– Oct. 7, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)