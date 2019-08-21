THE Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has arrested nine suspected vandals of electricity installations in the South-East in the past one month, an official has said.

The Head of Communications of the company, Mr Emeka Ezeh, stated this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ezeh stated that the suspects were apprehended in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

He noted that the increasing rate of vandalism of electrical installations in the zone had become a major hinderance to the company’s operations.

He said that the unwholesome situation usually subjected electricity customers in the zone to darkness, while depleting the company’s revenue.

He regretted that the incident had persisted, in spite of the several imprisonments and arrests of vandals, in addition to series of engagements with stakeholders.

Eze stated: “Just recently, Okereke Ugochukwu and Paul Kelechi were arrested by villagers at Obinagu Umuadar in Abia, for vandalizing 11KV-T-Off and carting away 13 spans of cables.

“Another suspect, Chukwuebuka Igwe, an indigene of Ebonyi, was apprehended by members of Ogbo-Otu Ikenga in Anambra, while in possession of cutters and four intermediate cables suspected to be EEDC property.

“Chibuoke Jude was arrested by police from Umumba Police Station in possession of two intermediate cables suspected to be property of EEDC.

“He confessed to have got the cables from a distribution sub-station belonging to EEDC at Umuaga-Udi in Enugu state.

“In Ihe town, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state, Sunday Ike was arrested by members of Electricity Committee of the town for allegedly vandalising a low tension aluminum cable belonging to EEDC at Okpatu sub-station.

“In Ebonyi state, one Ifeanyi Adom was arrested by members of the Amazu vigilance group in connection with the vandalism of a transformer belonging to EEDC, located at Amazu Junction, Nkalagu.

Eze stated that Adom identified one Iloegbunam Oruegbala as the buyer of the cables during police interrogation.

He further stated that the buyer was subsequently arrested and both of them detained for further investigation at the Ebonyi state police headquarters, Abakaliki.

The EEDC spokesman said that all the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of the ongoing police investigation.

“We are concerned that while we strive to improve on the quality of service delivery to our esteemed customers, some individuals that should engage in productive activities resort to frustrating the company and electricity consumers,’’ he said.

He commended community vigilance groups and security agencies for their assistance in apprehending the vandals. (NAN)

– Aug. 21, 2019 @ 13:29 GMT |

