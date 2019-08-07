THE management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Wednesday assured its customers of improved electricity supply throughout the period of Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, its General Manager (Corporate Communications Unit), gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, EKEDC will stop at nothing to ensure that all its customers enjoy the Eid-el-kabir holidays.

“Eko Disco is aware of the high expectations of customers looking forward to enjoying a steady power supply during the holidays

“Within our capacity, we will ensure that whatever allocation we receive from the national grid is distributed equitably to ensure improved supply within the period.

“Beyond that, we know that occurrence of faults may be beyond our control, but we have taken certain measures.

“Every department, especially the Fault Monitoring and Clearing Unit, has been mobilised toward sustaining regular power supply within our network.

“We have mapped out effective strategy to ensure that all customers within the network enjoy regular power supply during the celebration and beyond.

“In case there is any spark from the pole or fault from EKEDC transformer, our technical crew is on standby in all our Business Units.

“Our technical crew will work throughout the holiday to rectify electrical faults so that customers can enjoy the holidays,” he said.

Idemudia, however, implored customers to ensure prompt payment of their monthly electricity bills to avoid disconnection during the holidays.

He urged customers, who were on analogue meters, that prepaid meter under Meters Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme was on and should apply through the company’s Website.

Idemudia warned against vandalism of EKEDC installations in their area and also cautioned against bypassing the company’s meters.

The general manager also warned against attack on the company’s staff, who are on field work, adding that EKEDC would ensure that such person or community faced the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

– Aug. 7, 2019 @ 12:59 GMT |

