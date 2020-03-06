ELECTRICITY Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations say they could not generate 3,655 megawatts of electricity on Thursday due to the unavailability of gas.

This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Friday.

The report also noted that 359 megawatts of electricity were not generated due to the unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 0 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from the unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,934 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 272.89 megawatts from the 3,661 released on Wednesday.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1,927 billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution, and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was the unavailability of gas. The report said that the peak generation attained was 4,129.7 megawatts. (NAN)

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)