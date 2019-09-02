GOV. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has warned that anybody or group caught vandalising electricity installations and other public infrastructure in the state will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Emmanuel issued the warning on Monday during a leadership summit in Uyo, with the theme:

“a vessel unto honour’’.

He said that government had evolved measures to forestall “wilful destruction of electrical installations in the state.”

He said: “It will no longer be rosy for persons involved in theft of electrical installations leaving consumers to wallow in darkness.

“Government will no longer condone such wicked acts, which throws the affected communities into darkness, thereby creating opportunity for hoodlums to execute their nefarious activities.

“It behoves the government to ensure that the prevailing harsh economic situation is not exacerbated by public enemies.’’

The governor expressed worry that vandalised electricity installations, which were repaired by government, were later stolen at night.

“We spend a whole lot of money to fix these installations, but at night they get stolen, we are going to enforce the full wrath of the law on those caught,’’ he said.

He further said that some hoodlums, who specialised in stealing electricity equipment across the state, had been arrested by the police and awaiting prosecution.

In another development, the governor has proscribed the activities of masquerades within Uyo metropolis because of their alleged nuisance value.

He called on law enforcement agents to arrest and prosecute any person or group that might flout the order.

He said that his administration was determined to rid the state of criminal elements in order to make the state conducive for investors. (NAN)

