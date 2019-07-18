By Anayo Ezugwu

THE federal government has been advised to leverage on the country’s abundant renewable energy resources in solving power supply challenges in the nation. Peter Ngene, winner NLNG prize for science 2018, said renewable energy is the solution to epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Speaking at an interactive business session, organised by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG Limited and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Ngene said for Nigeria to grow its economy, the country must improve the energy capacity. He noted that there is a direct connection between energy capacity and Gross Domestic Product, GDP, capital of a country.

According to Ngene, the whole world is moving to renewable energy and Nigeria should key into it. He noted that the price for renewable energy is now competing with fossil fuel. He acknowledged that there are challenges with renewable energy, but the country can surmount it with the adoption of his Nano batteries.

“The wind and sun will not be there always and that is why the world scientists like me are working to provide storage for the energy from wind and sun for future use. Renewable energy has come to stay and the usage will increase going forward.

“We as a country need to solve our energy problems through renewable because we have them in abundance. European Union has started a massive investment in battery manufacturing called Battery 2030 because they believe that battery is the future of world security,” he said.

In his welcome address, Tony Attah, managing director, NLNG, said the company has an agenda to make Nigeria one of the world LNG producing countries in the world. Attah, who was represented by Eyono Fatayi-Williams, general manager, external relations, NLNG, said the desire of the company is to find a solution to power challenges in the country through literature award for science.

“This award has showcased what Nigeria is all about. The work by Dr. Peter Ngene stands out because he deserved to be recognised by the country for his exploits abroad,” he said.

On his part, Paul Ruwase, president, LCCI, said the major challenge facing the country is gas and power supply. He noted that this has remained a problem to the economy. He noted that power generation in Nigeria is in huge deficit and this situation has compelled both public and private sectors to resort to self-help.

“Some companies spend 20 to 30 percent of their income to power their businesses. There is need to change this narrative and champion the power sector to work in order to improve the economy. We need to harness the new discoveries in the energy sector to solve the energy challenges in the country,” he said.

