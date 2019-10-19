Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said that they could not generate 3,133.9 megawatts of electricity due to unavailability of distribution infrastructure on Thursday .

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

The report also attributed the 3,133.9 megawatts not generated to high frequency.

It also noted that 40 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,674 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N2.32 billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

It however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,587 megawatts-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 87.4 megawatts from the 3,500 released on Wednesday.

The report said zero megawatt was recorded as loss due to water management procedures.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4, 413.7 megawatts. (NAN)

Oct 19, 2019

