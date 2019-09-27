ELECTRICITY Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.

This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.

The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.

It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.

NAN

