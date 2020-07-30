THE management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, has urged Muslims to adhere strictly to COVID-19 prevention protocols during the Eid-el- Kabir celebration.

Mr. John Ayodele, the IBEDC’s Chief Operating Officer, made the plea in a goodwill message to Muslims on Thursday.

While felicitating with them on the celebration, Ayodele said that the scourge could be tackled with the right behaviour of people and observance of necessary protocols.

The IBEDC’s chief operating officer said that Eid-el-Kabir presented an opportunity for sober reflection on the virtues of sacrifice and loyalty.

He said that such virtues should remain the principles guiding behaviour of Nigerians during this pandemic to ensure a better country.

Ayodele also advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent tragic incidents during the period.

“We urge members of the public to observe traffic rules to avoid collision with electric poles and other power installations.

“Our customers wishing to make inquiries or report faults can reach out to us through our customers’ care lines, 0700123999 or email customercare@ibedc.com.

“The technical crew will be available to rectify any fault that may arise during this period,” he said.

Ayodele, however, urged customers to utilise electronic payment platforms to pay their electricity bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the public holidays.(NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 14:05 GMT |

