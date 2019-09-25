THE Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has assured Gombe State residents that the meter roll-out and installation, under the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) scheme, would soon commence across the state.

Hajiya Saratu Dauda, Head, Public Relations, JEDC, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gombe.

Dauda made the remark while reacting to complaints over the delay in rolling out meters for customers.

“We do not enjoy it that our customers are dissatisfied with our services, and we are really doing our best to see how we can bridge those gaps.

“To Gombe communities and populace of the state that are dissatisfied with such gaps, we are assuring them that we have ongoing plans to sensitise them better on the billing methodology.

“We have adapted the new billing system,which is basically based on the methodology given by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and we are working to ensure the commission’s directive is complied with.

“Some discos have commenced, but the JEDC has not based the starting of the roll-out scheme on the unique nature of our business environment.

“We are putting these modalities in place so that when we start, we will not have challenges,” Dauda said.

According to her, those modalities are being put in place without a particular time frame for the commencement of the scheme.

Dauda assured that robust modalities were being put in place by the distribution company, to achieve a hitch-free scheme.

NAN reports that some residents of Yelenguruza, Wuro Juli and Bagadaza communities in the state, earlier in an interview with NAN, had accused JEDC of deliberately refusing to meter their communities while continuing with estimated billing. (NAN)

– Sept. 25, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)