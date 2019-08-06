KADUNA Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has commenced online registration of customers to be provided with prepaid meters.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, the website was opened to customers on Monday, saying, “customers can now apply for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme of the company.”

He said that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved four meter providers under the scheme for KEDCO.

Abdullahi noted that the meter providers are, Integrated Power Limited, Holley Engineering Limited, Mojec International Limited and Cresthill Limited.

According to an earlier information by the company, Holley Engineering Limited, Cresthill and Mojec shall provide meters for customers in Kaduna, while Integrated Power shall service customers in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Abdullahi said the efforts would enhance efficient power supply to customers by reducing electricity theft, and gradually end the estimated billing system.

NAN recalls that KEDCO, on Thursday, announced that customers wishing to be metered could kickstart the installation process by visiting the company’s website, www.kadunaelectric.com and fill the MAP meter request form.

The company noted that upon filling the form, an assessment of the customer’s property would be conducted to determine the suitable meter to be installed.

Abdullahi, while referring to the earlier information provided by the outfit, said that customers would pay for the meter, saying that installation’s would be done within 10 days.

He said the company had earlier sensitised customers on the MAP scheme through series of enlightenment sessions on how to access the scheme.

The official, however, warned customers against fraudulent acts, such as meter bypass and tampering, to ensure the success of the scheme. (NAN)

– Aug. 6, 2019 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)