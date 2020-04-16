The management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) has apologised to its customers in parts of Kaduna for the epileptic power supply experienced in the past few weeks.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that the affected areas were; Askwalaye, Tudun Wada, Unguwan Muazu,

Sabon Gari, Hayin Rigasa, and Makarfi road – all under Rigasa area office in Kaduna.

He said that the poor power supply was a result of a faulty 15MVA transformer at the Rigasa injection substation, adding that repair work had since begun.

“Power supply to the affected neighborhood shall be restored early next week God-willing. We regret any inconveniences caused to our customers and the general public,’’ the company said. (NAN)

– Apr. 16, 2020 @ 19:19 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)