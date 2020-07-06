THE Kebbi State Government has procured 20 sets of 500KVA transformers for the upgrade of transmission line in the state capital and its environs.

Alhaji Yusufu Rasheed, the Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Electricity Matters, stated this at a news conference on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

Rasheed disclosed that the transformers would be installed to boost electricity supply, to enable residents of the state enjoy 24-hour stable power supply.

He said the ongoing transmission line upgrade would be supervised by his office, to ensure quality work in accordance with the project specifications.

Rasheed said: “A team of engineers and linesmen deployed by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kebbi State Rural Electrification Board (REB) and Halisa Engineering Nigeria Limited are currently reconnecting aluminum conductors from 35mm2 to 100mms on the Gwadangaji Feeder 33KV line.

“This is to ensure stable supply and energy balance for the benefit of electricity consumers.

“The feeder station supplies electricity to thousands of customers between the Government House and Gwadangaji area of the metropolis, where the replaced 35mm Aluminum Conductors pose serious concern to households and business premises.

“The development will minimise security concerns associated with the replaced conductors along the feeder transmission lines.”

Also speaking, Nura Kangiwa, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Electrification, lauded Bagudu for quality leadership as well as redeeming his campaign promises to the people.

Kangiwa noted that the governor had initiated viable water, electricity, roads and youth empowerment programmes, aimed to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

“Kebbi State is enjoying 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and this happened during Gov. Bagudu’s administration.

“The governor procured and installed more transformers to boost the power supply, and upgraded water works to enhance access to safe drinking water in the state,” he added.

NAN

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

