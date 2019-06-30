The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has attributed the current power outage in its franchise areas to “system collapse”.

This was contained in a statement signed by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications Unit, Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, in Kano on Sunday.

“The management wishes to bring to the notice of the public that the loss of the electrical power network supply to our network for distribution is the reason for the power outage.

“There was a system collapse as confirmed by the Area Control Centre Kano at 0909hrs of today. The national grid is down and so is every electricity power service.

“While we await its restoration and further instructions from the grid controllers, the KEDCO’s management called on its numerous customers across its franchise areas to exercise patience as effort was being intensified to restore normal power supply in the affected areas.

“The general public is herewith informed that it is not deliberate but all efforts and strategies for restorations are already in place for swift action in that regard.

“We also wish to tender our apologies to our ever understanding customers for any inconveniences as well as appreciate you all for the support in times like this,” Sani-Shawai added. (NAN)

– June 30, 2018 @ 18:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)