THE Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has urged all its staff to be more dedicated and committed for the company to meet up with the N4 billion monthly collection target.

The Managing Director of the Company, Dr Jamilu Gwamna, made the call in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani-Shawai in Kano on Wednesday.

While charging the Muslim faithful among the staff to draw from the lessons of Ramadan to renew their lives, the Managing Director urged all the staff to be alive to their responsibilities as we enter the second half of the year.

He said, “We have a target of N4 billion monthly and I want to reiterate that the target is still on track.

“Therefore, to achieve this, all must put in their 100 per cent best in terms of dedication, commitment and zeal in the daily pursuit of our duties as staff.

He also called on all staff to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing the conduct of their duties so as to achieve the desired objective.

He further called on staff operating the customer care service unit to be more customer-friendly with regard to how they receive and address complaints.

According to him, recent researches had proven that there was a strong connection between customers’ satisfaction and their willingness to pay bills.

Gwamna disclosed that the company would soon inaugurate over 100 transformers for the purpose of easing overload across its franchise areas of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, which will culminate into improved service delivery for the satisfaction of the customers.

-NAN

June 5, 2019

